Who's Playing

Louisiana Tech @ Charlotte

Current Records: Louisiana Tech 3-7; Charlotte 2-9

What to Know

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs need to shore up a defense that is allowing 39.2 points per game before their contest on Saturday. They will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Jerry Richardson Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this matchup will be decided by the defense.

The afternoon started off rough for the Bulldogs last week, and it ended that way, too. They were pulverized by the UTSA Roadrunners 51-7. Louisiana Tech was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 34-7. One thing working slightly against Louisiana Tech was the run-of-the-mill game of their most targeted running back, RB Marquis Crosby, who rushed for 47 yards on 17 carries.

There was early excitement for the Charlotte 49ers after they claimed the game's first points last week, but it was the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders who ended up claiming the real prize. Charlotte took a 24-14 hit to the loss column. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of WR Grant DuBose, who caught nine passes for one TD and 112 yards.

This next game is expected to be close, with Louisiana Tech going off at just a 3-point favorite. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Louisiana Tech's opponents whenever they hit the road.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Giving up four turnovers, Louisiana Tech had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if the 49ers can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Jerry Richardson Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Jerry Richardson Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a 3-point favorite against the 49ers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Louisiana Tech and Charlotte tied in their last contest.