Charlotte vs. Marshall: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Charlotte vs. Marshall football game
Who's Playing
Charlotte (home) vs. Marshall (away)
Current Records: Charlotte 5-5; Marshall 7-3
What to Know
The Charlotte 49ers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 35.5 points per contest. They will take on the Marshall Thundering Herd at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jerry Richardson Stadium after a week off. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.
The 49ers were able to grind out a solid win over the UTEP Miners two weeks ago, winning 28-21. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 14 to nothing deficit.
Meanwhile, Marshall made easy work of the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs last Friday and carried off a 31-10 win. Marshall can attribute much of their success to RB Brenden Knox, who rushed for 113 yards and two TDs on 25 carries.
Their wins bumped Charlotte to 5-5 and the Thundering Herd to 7-3. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Charlotte is stumbling into the matchup with the 11th most touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 43 on the season. To make matters even worse for Charlotte, Marshall rank 12th in the league when it comes to sacks, with 33 on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked in the Thundering Herd's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Jerry Richardson Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Facebook Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $30.00
Odds
The Thundering Herd are a solid 7-point favorite against the 49ers.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thundering Herd as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 57
Series History
Marshall have won three out of their last four games against Charlotte.
- Nov 10, 2018 - Marshall 30 vs. Charlotte 13
- Oct 07, 2017 - Marshall 14 vs. Charlotte 3
- Oct 22, 2016 - Charlotte 27 vs. Marshall 24
- Oct 31, 2015 - Marshall 34 vs. Charlotte 10
