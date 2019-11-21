Charlotte vs. Marshall live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
How to watch Charlotte vs. Marshall football game
Who's Playing
Charlotte (home) vs. Marshall (away)
Current Records: Charlotte 5-5; Marshall 7-3
What to Know
The Charlotte 49ers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 35.5 points per contest. They will take on the Marshall Thundering Herd at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jerry Richardson Stadium after a week off. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.
The 49ers were able to grind out a solid win over the UTEP Miners two weeks ago, winning 28-21. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the the first quarter to overcome a 14 to nothing deficit.
Meanwhile, everything went Marshall's way against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs last Friday as they made off with a 31-10 win. RB Brenden Knox was the offensive standout of the game for Marshall, as he rushed for 113 yards and two TDs on 25 carries.
Their wins bumped the 49ers to 5-5 and the Thundering Herd to 7-3. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The 49ers are 11th worst in the nation in touchdowns allowed, with 43 on the season. To make matters even worse for the 49ers, the Thundering Herd enter the matchup with 33 sacks, good for 12th best in the nation. So the cards are definitely stacked in Marshall's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Jerry Richardson Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Facebook Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Thundering Herd are a solid 7-point favorite against the 49ers.
Over/Under: 56
Series History
Marshall have won three out of their last four games against Charlotte.
- Nov 10, 2018 - Marshall 30 vs. Charlotte 13
- Oct 07, 2017 - Marshall 14 vs. Charlotte 3
- Oct 22, 2016 - Charlotte 27 vs. Marshall 24
- Oct 31, 2015 - Marshall 34 vs. Charlotte 10
