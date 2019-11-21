Charlotte vs. Marshall live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Charlotte (home) vs. Marshall (away)

Current Records: Charlotte 5-5; Marshall 7-3

What to Know

The Charlotte 49ers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 35.5 points per contest. They will take on the Marshall Thundering Herd at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jerry Richardson Stadium after a week off. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.

The 49ers were able to grind out a solid win over the UTEP Miners two weeks ago, winning 28-21. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the the first quarter to overcome a 14 to nothing deficit.

Meanwhile, everything went Marshall's way against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs last Friday as they made off with a 31-10 win. RB Brenden Knox was the offensive standout of the game for Marshall, as he rushed for 113 yards and two TDs on 25 carries.

Their wins bumped the 49ers to 5-5 and the Thundering Herd to 7-3. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The 49ers are 11th worst in the nation in touchdowns allowed, with 43 on the season. To make matters even worse for the 49ers, the Thundering Herd enter the matchup with 33 sacks, good for 12th best in the nation. So the cards are definitely stacked in Marshall's favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Jerry Richardson Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Jerry Richardson Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Facebook Live

Facebook Live Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Thundering Herd are a solid 7-point favorite against the 49ers.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

Marshall have won three out of their last four games against Charlotte.