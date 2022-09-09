Who's Playing

Maryland @ Charlotte

Current Records: Maryland 1-0; Charlotte 0-2

Last Season Records: Charlotte 5-7; Maryland 7-6

What to Know

The Charlotte 49ers will play host again and welcome the Maryland Terrapins to Jerry Richardson Stadium, where kick-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Maryland should still be riding high after a big victory, while the 49ers will be looking to regain their footing.

It was all tied up 17-17 at halftime, but Charlotte was not quite the William & Mary Tribe's equal in the second half when they met last week. Charlotte lost to William & Mary at home by a decisive 41-24 margin.

Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Maryland last week. They were the clear victors by a 31-10 margin over the Buffalo Bulls. The Terrapins were heavily favored coming into this game, and the results showcase why. They can attribute much of their success to RB Roman Hemby, who rushed for two TDs and 114 yards on seven carries. One of the most memorable plays of the matchup was Hemby's 70-yard touchdown rush in the third quarter.

Maryland's defense was a presence as well, as it got past the Bulls' offensive line to sack QB Cole Snyder four times for a total loss of 34 yards. Leading the way was DL Henry Chibueze and his two sacks. Those were the first sacks for Chibueze.

Charlotte's loss took them down to 0-2 while Maryland's win pulled them up to 1-0. A win for the 49ers would reverse both their bad luck and Maryland's good luck. We'll see if Charlotte manages to pull off that tough task or if Maryland keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Jerry Richardson Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Jerry Richardson Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: STADIUM

STADIUM Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.