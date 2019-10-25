Charlotte vs. North Texas live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Charlotte (home) vs. North Texas (away)

Current Records: Charlotte 2-5-0; North Texas 3-4-0

What to Know

Get ready for a Conference USA battle as North Texas and Charlotte will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jerry Richardson Stadium. North Texas doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 4-point advantage in the spread.

The Mean Green came out on top in a nail-biter against Middle Tenn. last week, sneaking past 33-30. North Texas can attribute much of their success to WR Jaelon Darden, who caught 13 passes for 125 yards and one TD. That receiving effort made it the first game that Darden has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Meanwhile, Charlotte was the 40-14 winner over Western Kentucky when they last met October of last year. Last week? They had no such luck. Charlotte lost to Western Kentucky by a decisive 30-14 margin. Charlotte's loss continues a disappointing trend for the squad, making it four in a row.

North Texas' victory lifted them to 3-4 while Charlotte's defeat dropped them down to 2-5. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The 49ers are stumbling into the matchup with the third most touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 32 on the season. The Mean Green have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are 19th worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns allowed, with 16 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Jerry Richardson Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Jerry Richardson Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mean Green are a 4-point favorite against the 49ers.

Over/Under: 64

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.