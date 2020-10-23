The Charlotte 49ers and the UTEP Miners are set to square off in a Conference USA matchup at noon ET on Saturday at Jerry Richardson Stadium. The 49ers are 1-2 overall and are playing their first home contest, while UTEP is 3-2 and 1-2 on the road. Charlotte won the first ever head-to-head meeting between these two programs last season, 28-21.

The 49ers are favored by 14.5-points in the latest Charlotte vs. UTEP odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 48.5.

Charlotte vs. UTEP spread: Charlotte -14.5

Charlotte vs. UTEP over-under: 48.5 points

Charlotte vs. UTEP money line: Charlotte -650, UTEP +475

What you need to know about Charlotte

A well-balanced attack led Charlotte over the North Texas Mean Green every single quarter on their way to victory last week. Charlotte was the clear victor by a 49-21 margin over North Texas. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Charlotte had established a 35-14 advantage.

RB Aaron McAllister had a stellar game for the 49ers as he rushed for one TD and 140 yards on 12 carries, in addition to snatching one receiving TD. One of the most memorable plays of the matchup was McAllister's 66-yard touchdown rush in the fourth quarter. McAllister brought some pop to the Charlotte rushing attack that had been missing as the 49ers rushed for a season-high 291 yards en route to putting up 599 yards of total offense.

What you need to know about UTEP

Meanwhile, the Miners were within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the loss against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, 21-17. QB Gavin Hardison had a pretty forgettable game, throwing one interception with only 5.42 yards per passing attempt. Hardison has had his ups-and-downs but the Miners have gotten some solid production from their skill players. RB Deion Hankins, WR Jacob Cowing and WR Justin Garrett have all produced at least 300 yards from scrimmage thus far.

