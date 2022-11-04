The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will go on the road for the first time in three weeks when they face the Charlotte 49ers on Saturday afternoon. Western Kentucky had its two-game winning streak snapped in a 40-13 loss to North Texas last week. Charlotte picked up its first win since mid-September when it blew out Rice last week as a large underdog under interim head coach Pete Rossomando.

Kickoff is set for noon ET on CBS Sports Network. The Hilltoppers are favored by 16 points in the latest Charlotte vs. Western Kentucky odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 72.5. Before entering any Western Kentucky vs. Charlotte picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Charlotte vs. WKU. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for WKU vs. Charlotte:

Charlotte vs. Western Kentucky spread: WKU -16

Charlotte vs. Western Kentucky over/under: 72.5 points

Charlotte vs. Western Kentucky money line: Charlotte +430, Western Kentucky -600

Why Western Kentucky can cover

Western Kentucky is coming off a rough showing against North Texas, but it had previously won consecutive games against Middle Tennessee State and UAB. The Hilltoppers have scored at least 27 points in seven of their nine games this season, including a 73-point outburst against FIU. They are led by senior quarterback Austin Reed, who has thrown for 2,762 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Reed has also rushed for a team-high six touchdowns, while running backs Kye Robichaux and Davion Ervin-Poindexter have each racked up more than 300 rushing yards. Charlotte has already lost six games by double digits this season, so Western Kentucky should be able to run away with this game. The Hilltoppers have covered the spread in 12 of their last 16 games, making them one of the most profitable teams in college football over the last two years.

Why Charlotte can cover

Charlotte looked as if it might have given up on this season, but that was certainly not the case. The 49ers went on the road and stunned Rice last week, pulling off a 56-23 win as 15-point underdogs. Quarterback Chris Reynolds matched his career high with five touchdown passes in his first game under interim head coach Pete Rossomando.

The 49ers scored touchdowns on seven consecutive possessions and finished with their most points scored in a Conference USA game. Western Kentucky lost to North Texas in a 40-13 blowout last week, so these teams are trending in opposite directions coming into this matchup. Charlotte has enough offensive firepower to keep this game within the spread.

How to make Charlotte vs. Western Kentucky picks

