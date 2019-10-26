Chase Young's dominant play makes Ohio State the most complete team in the nation

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- As Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez rode a packed elevator down from the Ohio Stadium press box on Saturday afternoon, he couldn't help himself. The 72-year-old college football patriarch turned to his Ohio State peer Gene Smith and said in a low tone, "That's the best Ohio State team I've seen."

The superlatives for the Buckeyes were harder to dodge than the raindrops.

At the end of a 38-7 destruction of No. 13 Wisconsin, No. 3 Ohio State ignored enough of both to stay unfazed and unbeaten. But it would be incorrect to say OSU is hubris free after doing nothing to detract from its label of being -- forget the top 25 polls for a moment -- the most complete team in the country.

"I think, in all honesty, we could have put up 50," quarterback Justin Fields said.

He was talking more about how a game-long rain storm slowed down the offense perhaps more than anything Wisconsin did on the field. In the process of shutting down the Badgers, the Buckeyes indeed couldn't contain themselves.

In a head-to-head battle, running back J.K. Dobbins (163 yards, two touchdowns) is beginning to edge out Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor (52 yards) as the Big Ten's best rusher.

"I think he's the best running back in the country," coach Ryan Day said.

The emerging wide receiver Chris Olave as Fields' weapon of choice is a massive development. Seven of Fields' 12 completions went to Olave, who scored twice. The sophomore has arguably surpassed seniors Austin Mack and K.J. Hill.

Cornerback Damon Arnette led the Buckeyes in tackles (seven) while playing with a broken right hand for the second straight week.

"We showed that we're gritty and we're tough," Day said.

But there was something close to awe reserved for a 6-foot-5, 265-pound specimen named Chase Young. The junior defensive end was a preseason All-America selection, and he's headed toward another such postseason honor in December. But what he accomplished Saturday had to draw attention from the likes of Oakland Raiders general manager Mike Mayock, who was among a couple handfuls of NFL scouts on hand.

Young shot himself not only into the Bednarik Award conversation (nation's best defender) but also Heisman Trophy consideration. It wasn't just his six tackles (five for loss), school-record tying four sacks and two forced fumbles that drew attention. It was his ability to seemingly affect every play.

"I don't know if I ever have [seen a player like him]," Day told CBS Sports. "He's the most dominant player in college football. His impact was felt throughout the game."

This was not a coach positioning his player for national honors. This was a coach sitting back and admiring -- with the rest of us -- a player who is quickly entering the conversation to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Getty Images

Young came out of the game leading the country in sacks (13.5). He's the first player in Ohio State history to post back-to-back double-digit sack seasons, and he's half a sack from the school's single-season record. Going into Saturday, Pro Football Focus had him "winning" on 37-percent of his pass rushes.

Day couldn't stop raving about Young. This wasn't achieved against a nonconference patsy. This performance came against one of the best offensive lines in the country.

"It's hard. It's real hard [for opposing quarterbacks]," he said. "You start to feel ghosts and see ghosts especially when he's on your backside. Are you getting the ball out fast enough?"

Fields put himself in the shoes of an opposing quarterback.

"I just feel bad for him to be honest," Fields said, "because Chase in practice can get back there pretty much whenever he wants."

Head on a swivel? Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan was limited to 108 passing yards and sacked five times. One of those Young strips led to a touchdown drive.

"To me, that sent a message to the whole entire country who our D-line is," co-defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said.

Hafley has been noted this season for talking Day into having more live tackling during drills. Day pointed out that Young is not part of that drill, for good reason.

An edge rusher with Young's first step and get-off is rare, but it's more than that. Young splits double teams with a strong, broad upper body. He can push 300-pound tackles into the quarterback and then melt your heart.

That was Young hugging the family of defensive line coach Larry Johnson on the sideline as the clock ticked down. It was Johnson who recruited Young out of DeMatha Catholic in Hyattsville, Maryland.

"That's my guy," said Young as he sported a wide smile outdone only by an impressive set of dreadlocks. "There is a lot I could say about Coach J. I love him. He's another father to me."

Thank goodness, it might be said, Nick Bosa got injured when he did. Young entered the starting lineup in Game 4 of 2018 after Bosa -- the 2017 Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year -- was knocked out for what was eventually the remainder of the season. Young's impact was immediate. In his second game as a starter replacing Bosa, Young had two sacks and three tackles for loss against Penn State.

"It was different because some of the focus came toward me," Young said. "I felt like I really didn't know how to handle it. Now, as a more experienced player noticing more play recognition, I'm getting the hang of it."

Bosa texted his congratulations from San Francisco where the 49ers took him No. 2 overall last spring.

Young is headed for that lofty territory.

On one Wisconsin screen pass, Young was allowed to go unblocked toward Coan. That what a screen pass does; it takes an elite rusher away from the play. But Young's athleticism almost allowed him to reach Coan before he let go of the pass.

"I was like, 'Whoa,'" Young said. "… I thought I could get there."

The problem now for Ohio State publicity types is which player to push for the Heisman.

Dobbins became the first Buckeye to gain at least 1,000 yards in each of his first three seasons. Fields (33 total touchdowns) has been in the running all year.

Young is that legitimate defensive candidate who might have to go against another formidable "Buckeye" contender. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is in fact an Ohio State graduate. (He earned his degree before transferring.)

That's all down the road and way too much for Young to comprehend at the moment.

One reporter relayed to Young the "hopeless look" on the faces of Wisconsin offensive linemen when he brought up Young's name in the losing locker room.

"It was a good day," Young replied.