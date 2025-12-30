Northwestern is hiring Chip Kelly as its new offensive coordinator, ESPN reports. Kelly, whom the Las Vegas Raiders fired as offensive coordinator in November, joins David Braun's staff.

Kelly was Ohio State's OC during last season's run through the expanded College Football Playoff en route to a national championship. He also went 46-7 as Oregon's head coach from 2009-12, which included a title game appearance.

Kelly has been in the mix for several major OC openings in college football and replaces Northwestern play-caller Zach Lujan, whose contract expires next month. The Wildcats ranked No. 96 in the country in both total offense and scoring offense this season, sparking change.

The 2025 season was Kelly's first foray into the NFL since the San Francisco 49ers fired him as head coach after the 2016 season. His brief stint with the Raiders was Kelly's first coordinator job in the NFL after previously only holding league positions as a head coach -- three years with the Philadelphia Eagles and one with the 49ers.

Kelly also went 35-34 over a six-year stretch as head coach at UCLA before joining Ryan Day's 2024 staff with the Buckeyes and then the Raiders.

Kelly's offenses set the tone for several successful years at Oregon, including three consecutive conference championships and three top-five finishes. He left the Ducks following a 12-win 2012 for the Eagles' vacancy. He took Philadelphia to the playoffs in his first season after taking over a team that previously went 4-12.

The Eagles fired Kelly in 2015, when he quickly landed with the 49ers. His one year in San Francisco was one to forget — a 2-14 finish leading to his exit and eventual return to the college ranks with the Bruins.

Kelly's fit at Northwestern

Braun landing Kelly ahead of the transfer portal window opening Jan. 2 is important. The Wildcats now have a chance to quickly build a talented offense. Kelly's offenses at both Oregon and UCLA were tempo-based and RPO-heavy through the quarterback position, making the Wildcats' choice under center paramount to success in 2026.

Braun is 19-19 over three seasons at Northwestern, which includes a pair of bowl wins. SMU transfer quarterback Preston Stone, this year's starter, threw three touchdown passes during a 34-7 postseason victory over Central Michigan.

In the past, Kelly recruited with a scheme-fit first mindset and was known for speed-driven attacks. Armed with one of the nation's most-talented rosters at Ohio State last season, Kelly helped the Buckeyes produce a pair of 1,000-yard rushers, a breakout star in freshman wideout Jeremiah Smith and developed Kansas State transfer Will Howard into a dynamic passer.