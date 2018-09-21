Chip the Buffalo is raising money for better T-shirt cannons after his self-inflicted injury

While Colorado may have won big in its third game of the 2018 college football season, the Buffaloes' sideline mascot may have lost feeling in his midsection when he accidentally fired a T-shirt cannon directly at his groin.

The horrific backfire, caught on video and circulated like wildfire, forced Chip the Buffalo into the locker room during Saturday's Colorado win over FCS New Hampshire, but before long, the furry friend was back on the sidelines with thumbs up. By that point, however, the damage had already been done. Chip the Buffalo was known nationwide as the mascot who blasted his own male buffalo parts.

The T-shirt! His groin! It works on so many levels! pic.twitter.com/L5vroxY2sm — Dan Lucero (@danluceroshow) September 19, 2018

I’m good guys! Thanks for all the love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VK9vKm8xvM — Chip the Buffalo (@Chipthebuffalo) September 15, 2018

As Colorado moves forward with its 2018 season, though, Chip appears to be taking full ownership of his wayward T-shirt shot. So much so, in fact, that he announced Thursday he'll be hosting his own Colorado golf tournament. Set for Oct. 5 with help from the Buffaloes' cheerleaders and dance team, the event is meant to raise money for CU jerseys, travel expenses and -- wait for it -- "better T-shirt cannons."

I’m hosting a golf tournament with @CUBuffsDance and @CUBuffsCheer to raise money for CU Spirit! Proceeds go towards travel expenses, jerseys, and better t-shirt cannons! 😉😅 For more information go to https://t.co/Ji51OFFYNp pic.twitter.com/M5jtcKKwZL — Chip the Buffalo (@Chipthebuffalo) September 20, 2018

It remains unclear whether Chip also intends to direct proceeds to a new operator for these new T-shirt cannons.