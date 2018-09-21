Chip the Buffalo is raising money for better T-shirt cannons after his self-inflicted injury
The Buffaloes' beloved mascot is hosting a golf tourney after his infamous accident
While Colorado may have won big in its third game of the 2018 college football season, the Buffaloes' sideline mascot may have lost feeling in his midsection when he accidentally fired a T-shirt cannon directly at his groin.
The horrific backfire, caught on video and circulated like wildfire, forced Chip the Buffalo into the locker room during Saturday's Colorado win over FCS New Hampshire, but before long, the furry friend was back on the sidelines with thumbs up. By that point, however, the damage had already been done. Chip the Buffalo was known nationwide as the mascot who blasted his own male buffalo parts.
As Colorado moves forward with its 2018 season, though, Chip appears to be taking full ownership of his wayward T-shirt shot. So much so, in fact, that he announced Thursday he'll be hosting his own Colorado golf tournament. Set for Oct. 5 with help from the Buffaloes' cheerleaders and dance team, the event is meant to raise money for CU jerseys, travel expenses and -- wait for it -- "better T-shirt cannons."
It remains unclear whether Chip also intends to direct proceeds to a new operator for these new T-shirt cannons.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Stanford at Oregon pick, live stream
A major Pac-12 North showdown takes place Saturday night
-
Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest odds, picks
Zack Cimini has his finger on the pulse of Wake Forest football
-
Florida at Tennessee pick, live stream
One of the fiercest rivalries in college football takes place Saturday night on Rocky Top
-
Washington St. at USC pick, live stream
The Cougars upset the Trojans on a Friday night last year.
-
UCF vs. FAU pick, live stream
Heisman contender McKenzie Milton and FAU coach Lane Kiffin will do battle in an offensive...
-
Texas vs. TCU pick, live stream
An early-season Big 12 battle can show if Texas has really turned a corner or not