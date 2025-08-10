Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II was arrested on Friday after being pulled over for speeding and driving with a suspended license, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel. Brazzell was stopped in downtown Knoxville for driving 60 mph in a 35 mph zone near campus.

The junior receiver's license was suspended due to a previous failure to appear in court in Blount County, Tennessee, last August. The police report obtained by the News Sentinel noted Brazzell showed the officer his passport because he did not have his driver's license at the time of the stop. Authorities arrested him partly because of a "history of not appearing for court."

The University of Tennessee told the News Sentinel that it is aware of the situation. Brazzell is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 20.

The arrest comes at a precarious time for Tennessee's receiving corps. The Volunteers are already dealing with multiple receivers recovering from injuries during fall camp -- including Brazzell himself. Brazzell is Tennessee's top returning receiver but has yet to practice this preseason.

Brazzell caught 29 passes for 333 yards and two touchdowns last season. If he misses additional time or is held out because of the arrest, Tennessee could enter the season opener with limited in-game experience among its receivers.

Brazzell transferred to Tennessee after two seasons at Tulane, where he was the Green Wave's leading receiver in 2023. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound junior and has two years of eligibility remaining. Over his collegiate career, Brazzell has recorded 74 catches for 1,055 yards and seven touchdowns.

Tennessee opens the 2025 season against Syracuse on Aug. 30 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.