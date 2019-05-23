Chris Tyree announcement time: Alabama, Notre Dame, Oklahoma vying for prized recruit
The Virginia prospect is deciding between some of the top schools in the country
Chris Tyree, the No. 1 ranked all-purpose running back in the class of 2020, will announce his commitment on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET. He will be live on CBS Sports HQ to announce his decision, which can be viewed on this page.
Tyree is expected to choose between Notre Dame, Alabama and Oklahoma, among others. He went on an official visit to Oklahoma in April, but 247Sports has Notre Dame as the favorite to land the running back, with 86 percent of the Crystal Ball predictions have Tyree becoming a member of the Fighting Irish.
Tyree is listed at 5-foot-9 and 178 pounds, has incredible speed and is one of the most explosive players in the class of 2020, running a 4.38 40-yard dash in April 2018.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn compares Tyree's skillset to Washington Redskins running back Chris Thompson, who averaged over six yards per carry at FSU. Tyree ran for 1,446 yard and 11 touchdowns in 2018 as a junior while adding 23 receptions and 302 yards as a receiver.
Whichever school lands the running back could be getting a phenomenal playmaker on their campus in the future.
