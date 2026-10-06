Police in Muncie, Indiana, found West Virginia football commit Christopher Wilson Jr. dead of multiple gunshot wounds in the back of a vehicle early Monday morning, according to multiple reports. Wilson, 17, was a senior at Yorktown High School just outside of Muncie and had committed to play for the Mountaineers in June.

"The West Virginia football program is heartbroken by the news of the tragic loss of Chris Wilson Jr. this morning," WVU coach Rich Rodriguez said in a Monday statement. "We really enjoyed getting to know Chris during the recruiting process. The WVU football program sends its heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Chris' family in this difficult time."

Wilson was ranked a three-star prospect by 247Sports and was considered a four-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite. He was the No. 6 prospect from Indiana and the No. 29 EDGE in the Class of 2027.

"He had a bright future and big dreams, and he was working hard to reach them, Yorktown High School principal Stacey Brewer said in a statement. "Chris will be deeply missed by our students, our staff, and our entire Yorktown community."

Wilson held offers from multiple Power Four programs, including reigning national champion Indiana and several SEC programs, according to his 247Sports profile.

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office noted in a statement that Wilson was "much more than a talented football player with a bright future."

"He was a son, friend, teammate, classmate, and a young man who meant so much to so many," the statement said. "Those who knew Chris will remember his kindness, humility, and the way he treated those around him."