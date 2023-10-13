Who's Playing

Iowa State Cyclones @ Cincinnati Bearcats

Current Records: Iowa State 3-3, Cincinnati 2-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Nippert Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Nippert Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats and the Iowa State Cyclones are set to square off in a Big 12 battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on October 14th at Nippert Stadium. Cincinnati is limping into the match on a three-game losing streak.

Two Fridays ago, Cincinnati came up short against BYU and fell 35-27. Despite 203 more yards than BYU, Cincinnati couldn't convert that extra yardage to scores.

Cincinnati's defeat came about despite a quality game from Emory Jones, who threw for 256 yards and three touchdowns, and also rushed for 94 yards. Another player making a difference was Chamon Metayer, who picked up 59 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Iowa State earned a 27-14 victory over TCU on Saturday.

Iowa State's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Eli Sanders, who rushed for 99 yards and a touchdown. Abu Sama III was another key contributor, rushing for 59 yards and a touchdown on only six carries.

Iowa State's win bumped their season record to 3-3 while Cincinnati's loss dropped theirs to 2-3.

Looking forward to Saturday, Cincinnati is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points.

Odds

Cincinnati is a 5-point favorite against Iowa State, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 46 points.

