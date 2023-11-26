1st Quarter Report

Cincinnati fell flat on their face against West Virginia last Saturday, but memory of that harsh defeat doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. A victory is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Cincinnati is up 3-0 over Kansas.

If Cincinnati keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 4-8 in no time. On the other hand, Kansas will have to make due with a 7-5 record unless they turn things around.

Who's Playing

Kansas Jayhawks @ Cincinnati Bearcats

Current Records: Kansas 7-4, Cincinnati 3-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Nippert Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Nippert Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN2

What to Know

Cincinnati will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Cincinnati Bearcats and the Kansas Jayhawks will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Nippert Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Cincinnati gave up the first points and the most points on Saturday. They suffered a painful 42-21 defeat at the hands of West Virginia.

The losing side was boosted by Emory Jones, who threw for 166 yards and two touchdowns, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground. Jones has been a model of consistency, as he's now posted a passer rating of 70 or better in the last 11 games he's played. Another player making a difference was Chamon Metayer, who picked up 37 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

After a sunny season, Kansas has been experiencing darker times in their latest games. They fell to Kansas State 31-27. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Kansas in their matchups with Kansas State: they've now lost nine in a row.

Devin Neal put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 138 yards and three touchdowns while picking up 7.7 yards per carry.

Cincinnati's win lifted them to 3-8 while West Virginia's defeat dropped them down to 7-4.

Not only did Cincinnati and Kansas lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, Kansas is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. This contest will be Cincinnati's fifth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

Saturday's match might be decided on the ground as these two are both standouts in the run game. The Bearcats have been unstoppable on the ground this season, having averaged 215.8 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Jayhawks struggle in that department as they've been averaging 202.2 per game. It's looking like Saturday's match might have some serious battles in the trenches. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other college football content.

Odds

Kansas is a solid 7-point favorite against Cincinnati, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jayhawks as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 58.5 points.

Injury Report for Cincinnati

Joey Beljan: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Ethan Wright: doubtful (Undisclosed)

Payten Singletary: doubtful (Undisclosed)

Brady Lichtenberg: questionable (Undisclosed)

Landon Fickell: out (Shoulder)

Injury Report for Kansas