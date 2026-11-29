Cincinnati is making a change after a disappointing season on the gridiron. The Bearcats have fired coach Scott Satterfield following a loss to No. 10 BYU that capped off a 6-6 campaign, sources confirmed to CBS Sports' Chris Hummer.

In December 2022, Cincinnati poached Satterfield away from Louisville in hopes of elevating the program as it transitioned to the Big 12. However, that move never panned out, and the team is moving on four years later.

Satterfield compiled a combined record of 8-16 in his first two seasons with the Bearcats. He made incremental progress last fall when he led the team to a 7-5 record and a loss in the Liberty Bowl. Cincinnati hoped to take another step forward in 2026, but instead, it's taken a step backward.

After shocking No. 8 Texas Tech, the Bearcats were 5-2 with a chance at sneaking into the conference championship game, but they failed to capitalize on that momentum and collapsed instead. Cincinnati lost four games in a row before beating a hapless Colorado team on Nov. 21.

Cincinnati will now hop onto the coaching carousel as it looks for a fresh start on the sideline. When it was still in the American Conference, the program was one of the more attractive Group of Five jobs. Since moving to the Big 12, the Bearcats have struggled to maintain national relevance, which could hurt the perception of the vacancy among prospective candidates.

As for Satterfield, he should have opportunities to coach again in some capacity. He was tremendously successful at Appalachian State before his tenure at Louisville, and he has extensive experience as an offensive assistant. In his 13 seasons as a coach, Satterfield is 93-68 overall with a 4-2 record in bowl games.