After four years as the Cincinnati football head coach, Scott Satterfield has been relieved of his duties as the Bearcats football program is going in a different direction. Satterfield was fired on Nov. 29, one day after Cincy lost by 32 points to BYU to drop its record to 6-6. Satterfield, who previously coached at Louisville and Appalachian State, was 21-28 over his tenure with the Bearcats, never winning a bowl game nor placing better than No. 25 in any CFP weekly ranking.

Co-offensive coordinator Nic Cardwell will serve as the interim for Cincy's to be announced bowl game, but the Cincinnati football coaching search is already underway. With the Bearcats moving to a power conference with the Big 12 just a few years ago, and with Ohio annually ranking among the top states for D1 prospects, this will surely be a coveted position for both up-and-coming coaches and more established ones. Who are the top names on the Cincinnati hot board? If you want the latest on the Cincinnati football coaching search, see what the proven team of experts are saying at Bearcat Journal, the 247Sports affiliate that covers Cincinnati.

If you want all of the latest Cincinnati news and scoop, there's no better place than Bearcat Journal. It's the most trusted source for intel on the Bearcats and has the largest and most dedicated community of Cincinnati fans. The staff led by Chad Brendel and it will tell you what's happening before it happens. Sign up for a VIP membership now and uncover all the insider info, analysis and more.

And right now, Bearcat Journal is offering 75% off annual subscriptions*, so now is the time to sign up. The team at Bearcat Journal has revealed some names to watch in the coaching search, and and there are some surprising names in the mix. Head to Bearcat Journal now to see them all.

Top Cincinnati football coach candidates

One name that Bearcat Journal has identified as a potential target on the Cincinnati football coach hot board is Toledo head coach Mike Jacobs. He's made an instant impact in his first year as an FBS coach, leading the Rockets to a 10-2 record, ahead of their MAC Championship Game versus Buffalo on Saturday. A victory would give Toledo the most outright MAC championships in conference history and give the Rockets their best single-season record since 2000.

Prior to joining Toledo this season, Jacobs spent a decade coaching at the FCS and Division II levels. He's posted a winning record in all 11 years as a head coach and previously led Mercer to the FCS quarterfinals in his last stop before Toledo. Additionally, Jacobs guied both Lenoir-Rhyne and Notre Dame College (OH) to the Division II semifinals.

Jacobs has deep ties to Ohio, which would endear him to the Cincinnati community. He was born and raised in the state, played four years at Ohio State and had multiple coaching jobs within the Buckeye State. See more candidates at Bearcat Journal.

How to get insider Cincinnati coaching search updates

The team at Bearcat Journal has included several other exciting possibilities, including a current P4 assistant who recently won a national championship as a coordinator. You can only see who it is by joining Bearcat Journal.

Who are the top names in the Cincinnati football coaching search, and which accomplished coach could Cincinnati take a big swing on? Go to Bearcat Journal to see their Cincinnati coaching candidates and more, all from a team of reporters with extensive experience covering the Bearcats, and find out.

And remember, Bearcat Journal is offering 75% off an annual VIP membership, so subscribe now before it's too late.

*Terms: This offer is only available for new members who sign up for an annual subscription to Bearcat Journal. After the first year, subscription will re-bill on an annual basis at the regular rate. 247Sports.com reserves the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please write support@247sports.com with any questions you may have.