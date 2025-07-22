An autopsy revealed the cause of death for Cincinnati freshman offensive lineman Jeremiah Kelly, who died in April at his residence. Kelly died from the heart condition cardiac hypertrophy, according to the ESPN-obtained coroner's report. Cardiac hypertrophy is a disease in which the heart muscle becomes enlarged, sometimes leading to heart failure or sudden cardiac arrest.

"The Cincinnati football program and athletics department continue to mourn Jeremiah's passing," a Cincinnati spokesperson said to ESPN. "He is deeply missed by all of us."

The spokesperson also said Kelly passed an NCAA-mandated physical examination before he participated in team activities. The 18-year-old early enrollee was on campus for the Bearcats' spring practices ahead of what would have been his debut college football season.

Kelly's mother, Chiniqua Kelly, said to ESPN that her son wore a heart monitor during workouts and that he had been relaxing at home the day before his death. She said he was her "healthiest" child and that he did not have any issues before his death.

"The Bearcats football family is heartbroken by the sudden loss of this outstanding young man," Cincinnati coach Scott Satterfield said in April. "In the short time Jeremiah has spent with our team, he has made a real impact, both on the field and in our locker room. My prayers are with the Kelly family and those who had the pleasure of knowing Jeremiah."

Kelly was a three-star recruit in the 2025 class, according to 247Sports. The Avon, Ohio native committed to Cincinnati over another in-state program, having picked up an offer from Akron after he helped his high school team post a perfect 16-0 record and state championship last season.