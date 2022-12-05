Cincinnati announced Monday it has hired Louisville coach Scott Satterfield to take over as its next football coach. The Bearcats have been in search of a new leader after Luke Fickell left to take over as coach at Wisconsin.

Satterfield was 25-24 in four years leading the Cardinals, including a 7-5 record in 2022. That record included a four-game winning streak in the middle of the season including a win over then-No. 10 Wake Forest, but lost two of their last three games including a 26-13 loss to rival Kentucky on Nov. 26. They earned a berth in the Fenway Bowl where they will take on, ironically, Cincinnati.

Prior to his stint with the Cardinals, Satterfield went 51-24 in six seasons at Appalachian State (2013-18) where he led the Mountaineers through a transition from FCS to FBS and the Sun Belt Conference.

