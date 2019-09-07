Cincinnati safety Kyriq McDonald collapses and is carted off field during game at Ohio State
McDonald, an Alabama transfer, received medical attention in the Bearcats' game vs. the Buckeyes
Cincinnati safety Kyriq McDonald collapsed on the field and went into convulsions during the second quarter of the Bearcats' game at No. 5 Ohio State on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred during a play with just under five minutes before halftime.
Trainers rushed to help out the 6-foot, 202-pound sophomore and the game was stopped for roughly 10 minutes. Cincinnati players rushed to greet him once he sat up with the training staff. He was carted off the field to get further medical attention.
ESPN's Allison Williams caught up with McDonald's mother in the tunnel as her son was carted off, and received more insight into his medical history.
McDonald is in his first season with the Bearcats after spending two seasons at Alabama. He had seven tackles in 11 games last season for the Crimson Tide, playing primarily as a backup safety and special teams contributor. He was granted an immediate eligibility waiver in order to play for the Bearcats this season.
