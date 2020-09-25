The Cincinnati Bearcats and Army Black Knights both have New Year's Day bowl aspirations. On Saturday, both programs will have one of their best chances to prove that they belong in that setting as they go head-to-head. The No. 14 Bearcats opened their season with a 55-20 win over Austin Peay, while the No. 22 Black Knights are off to a 2-0 start with convincing wins over Middle Tennessee and Louisiana-Monroe. This is the seventh time the programs have gone head-to-head but it's the first meeting since 2004.

The Army defense has allowed just seven points in two games, while the Cincinnati offense put up 525 yards in its Week 1 win. The Bearcats are favored by 13.5 points in the Cincinnati vs. Army odds from William Hill and the total is listed at 45 for the 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff from Nippert Stadium. Before making any Army vs. Cincinnati picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,800 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 13-1 on top-rated picks through three weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $900 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Army vs. Cincinnati. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Cincinnati vs. Army:

Cincinnati vs. Army spread: Cincinnati -13.5

Cincinnati vs. Army over-under: 45 points

Cincinnati vs. Army money line: Cincinnati -550, Army +425

CIN: The total has gone under in six of Cincinnati's last seven games.

ARMY: The Black Knights are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games.

Why Cincinnati can cover

The Bearcats are entering their fourth season under head coach Luke Fickell and are coming off back-to-back 11-win seasons where they finished ranked in the AP Top 25. Quarterback Desmond Ridder is back to lead the offense after putting up 2,814 total yards and 23 total touchdowns in 2019.

Ridder completed 13-of-19 for 196 yards and two touchdowns without an interception in the win over Austin Peay and added 57 yards on four carries as a runner. Meanwhile, with Michael Warren II now on the Philadelphia practice squad, Gerrid Doaks stepped up as the new starting running back with four touchdowns in Week 1. The Bearcats have playmaking ability and balance that Army hasn't seen so far in the 2020 season.

Why Army can cover

Army's triple-option offense is tough to run away on and that's why the Black Knights are 18-9-1 against the spread under head coach Jeff Monken when they're 3.5-point or more underdogs. The Army rushing attack has averaged 388 yards per game and the balance of that rushing attack is truly something to behold, as the Black Knights already have seven players with at least 50 yards rushing and nobody with over 146.

Meanwhile, the Army defense has been elite through the first two weeks of the season. They've held their opponents to just 384 yards total through two games and have forced six turnovers. With perfect weather forecasted for Saturday, ball handling shouldn't be an issue for Army. It if can win the turnover battle again it will go a long way towards staying within the number.

How to make Cincinnati vs. Army picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total. In fact, it predicts less than 700 yards of total offense combined in the game. It also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Cincinnati vs. Army? And which side of the spread hits well over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Army vs. Cincinnati spread to back, all from the advanced model that is up over $3,800 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.