Who's Playing

Austin Peay @ No. 21 Cincinnati

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats will play against a Division II opponent, the Austin Peay Governors, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at noon ET at Nippert Stadium. After an 11-3 record last season and a win in the Birmingham Bowl, the Bearcats are coming in with an eye to spark another quality season.

Cincinnati is the favorite in this one, with an expected 33.5-point (!) margin of victory. It would take nothing short of a miracle for Austin Peay to pull off a win, but maybe they can at least keep Cincinnati from covering the spread.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Nippert Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Nippert Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bearcats are a big 33.5-point favorite against the Governors, according to the latest college football odds.

Series History

Cincinnati won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.