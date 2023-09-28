A Big 12 showdown features the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-2) facing off against the BYU Cougars (3-1) on Friday night in a battle of conference newcomers. The Cougars hope to bounce back after picking up their first loss of the season. On Sept. 23, BYU fell short 38-27 to Kansas. Likewise, Cincinnati is coming off a two-game losing streak. In Week 4, No. 14 Oklahoma beat the Bearcats 20-6.

Kickoff from LaVell Edwards Stadium in Pravo is set for 10:15 p.m. ET. The Bearcats are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Cincinnati vs. BYU odds, while the over/under for total points is 48. Before making any BYU vs. Cincinnati picks, be sure to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of nearly $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cincinnati vs. BYU and just revealed its picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college football odds and trends for BYU vs. Cincinnati:

Cincinnati vs. BYU spread: Bearcats -2

Cincinnati vs. BYU over/under: 48 points

Cincinnati vs. BYU money line: Bearcats -130, Cougars +109

CIN: Cincinnati has hit the team total Under in its last four games

BYU: BYU has hit the 1H game total Over in eight of its last 12 games

Cincinnati vs. BYU picks: See picks at SportsLine

Cincinnati vs. BYU live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Cincinnati can cover

Cincinnati rolls into this matchup with some confidence on the offensive side of the ball. The Bearcats rank fourth in the Big 12 in total offense (488), sixth in passing offense (273.3), and third in rushing offense (214.8). Senior quarterback Emory Jones is a superb playmaker.

The Arizona State transfer has thrown for 970 yards, rushed for 186 yards, and logged 10 total touchdowns thus far. On Sept. 2 versus Eastern Kentucky, he went 19 of 23 for 345 yards and recorded five passing touchdowns. He also added 26 yards on the ground with two scores. Junior running back Corey Kiner is the main option in the backfield. The Ohio native is first on the team in carries (57) and rushing yards (328) with two touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

Why BYU can cover

The Cougars own a well-rounded defensive group. BYU is currently sixth in the Big 12 in total defense (326.5) and third in pass defense (196.5). Junior defensive end Tyler Batty is off to a fast start for this defensive front. The Utah native leads the team in both tackles for loss (3.5) and sacks (2.5) with 19 total tackles. Junior cornerback Jakob Robinson utilizes his awareness and ball skills to make plays when the football is in the air.

Robinson has quick hips and secure hands. The Utah native has registered a team-high two interceptions with 21 total tackles and one pass breakup. Junior linebacker Ben Bywater has an excellent feel when attacking the run game and playing in zone coverage. Bywater is first on the team in total stops (32) with three tackles for loss and one sack. In his last outing, the Utah native finished with 10 total tackles and one pass deflection. See which team to pick here.

How to make BYU vs. Cincinnati picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 51 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in 60% of simulations. You can only see the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Cincinnati vs. BYU, and which side of the spread hits in 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced computer model that's up more than $2,500 on its top-rated college football spread picks since its inception, and find out.