Cincinnati vs. Connecticut: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Cincinnati vs. Connecticut football game
Who's Playing
No. 17 Cincinnati (home) vs. Connecticut (away)
Current Records: Cincinnati 7-1; Connecticut 2-7
What to Know
Cincinnati is 3-1 against Connecticut since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Cincinnati and Connecticut will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Nippert Stadium. The Bearcats are coming into the game hot, having won six in a row.
The Bearcats came out on top in a nail-biter against East Carolina on Saturday, sneaking past 46-43. RB Michael Warren II had a stellar game for Cincinnati as he rushed for 141 yards and three TDs on 18 carries.
Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 56-10, which was the final score in Connecticut's tilt against Navy. Connecticut was down by 42-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Cincinnati's victory lifted them to 7-1 while Connecticut's defeat dropped them down to 2-7. Two stats to keep an eye on: Cincinnati enters the contest having picked the ball off 12 times, good for fifth in the the nation. Less enviably, the Huskies are 17th worst in the nation in interceptions, having thrown 11 on the season. So the Connecticut squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Nippert Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Odds
The Bearcats are a big 35-point favorite against the Huskies.
Over/Under: 57
Series History
Cincinnati have won three out of their last four games against Connecticut.
- Sep 29, 2018 - Cincinnati 49 vs. Connecticut 7
- Nov 25, 2017 - Cincinnati 22 vs. Connecticut 21
- Oct 08, 2016 - Connecticut 20 vs. Cincinnati 9
- Oct 24, 2015 - Cincinnati 37 vs. Connecticut 13
