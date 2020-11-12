The seventh-ranked Cincinnati Bearcats will look to keep hold of first place in the American Athletic Conference when they take on the visiting East Carolina Pirates on Friday. The Bearcats (6-0) sit atop the league standings at 4-0, one-half game ahead of Tulsa. The Pirates (1-5), meanwhile, are tied for ninth with Temple at 1-4 in the AAC. The Bearcats outlasted East Carolina 46-43 in their last matchup on Nov. 2, 2019.

Kickoff from Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. East Carolina leads the all-time series 13-10, but the Bearcats hold a 6-5 edge in games played at Cincinnati. The Bearcats are 27.5-point favorites in the latest Cincinnati vs. East Carolina odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 55.5. Before making any East Carolina vs. Cincinnati picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

East Carolina vs. Cincinnati spread: Cincinnati -27.5

East Carolina vs. Cincinnati over-under: 55.5 points

East Carolina vs. Cincinnati money line: East Carolina +1500, Cincinnati -4000

ECU: Has averaged 340.5 passing yards in the last two games

CIN: The Bearcats' average time of possession per game is 31 minutes, 13 seconds, which is 40th-best in the country

Why Cincinnati can cover

The Bearcats are playing extremely well, having won seven in a row dating back to last season. Junior quarterback Desmond Ridder has proven to be a dual threat, leading the team in passing and he's second in rushing. Ridder has completed 98 of 152 passes for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns, while throwing six interceptions. He has a rating of 144.3. He has also gashed opposing defenses with his feet, rushing 45 times for 394 yards and eight touchdowns, including a long of 91 yards.

Leading the Bearcats' ground attack is senior running back Gerrid Doaks, who has carried 96 times for 511 yards and seven touchdowns. In last week's win over Houston, Doaks tore into the Cougars' defense, rushing 16 times for a season-high 184 yards and one touchdown. He also caught three passes for 30 yards. After missing the 2018 season due to injury, he returned last year and played in 12 games, rushing for 526 yards and five touchdowns.

Why East Carolina can cover

Despite that, the Bearcats are not a lock to cover the East Carolina vs. Cincinnati spread. That's because the Pirates have also done a good job of moving the ball on offense. Junior quarterback Holton Ahlers has been solid, completing 125 of 198 passes for 1,354 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has been picked off five times, but has a rating of 135.5. In last week's loss at Tulane, Ahlers completed 27 of 43 passes for 351 yards and three scores. It was the second week in a row he threw for 330 or more yards and three TDs.

Leading the rushing attack is freshman Rahjai Harris, who has been a workhorse for the Pirates. Harris has carried 91 times for 475 yards and three TDs. He has also caught four passes for 14 yards with one score. He rushed for more than 100 yards in three straight games prior to being held to 27 by Tulane last Saturday. His best output was a 172-yard performance against Navy on Oct. 17.

How to make Cincinnati vs. East Carolina picks

