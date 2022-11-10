Two of the top five teams in the American Athletic Conference meet for a high-profile game on Friday evening. The East Carolina Pirates visit the Cincinnati Bearcats in the 10th game of the campaign for both teams. ECU is 6-3 overall and 3-2 in conference play, with the Pirates winning their last three games. Cincinnati is 7-2 overall and 4-1 in AAC play in 2022, with a 20-3 overall mark in the last 23 games. ECU is 6-3 against the spread, while Cincy is just 2-6-1 ATS in 2022.

Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET in Cincinnati. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Bearcats as 5-point home favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 51.5 in the latest East Carolina vs. Cincinnati odds.

East Carolina vs. Cincinnati spread: Cincinnati -5

East Carolina vs. Cincinnati over/under: 51.5 points

East Carolina vs. Cincinnati money line: Cincinnati -210, ECU +175

ECU: The Pirates are 3-2 against the spread in the last five games

CIN: The Bearcats are 0-4-1 against the spread in the last five games

Why East Carolina can cover

With Holton Ahlers at the helm and plenty of firepower at skill positions, the Pirates are difficult to defend. East Carolina is averaging 467.2 total yards per game and 296.8 passing yards per game, and sit atop the conference in several passing categories. East Carolina has only five interceptions and 12 sacks allowed in nine games, and Ahlers is one of the best players in the conference. He has thrown for 2,632 yards and 18 touchdowns, posting a 155.2 passer rating for the season and completing almost 72% of his passes against AAC opponents. Ahlers has more than 12,800 passing yards and 87 touchdown passes in his career, and he is the centerpiece of an offense that leads the AAC with a 50.8% third down rate.

Running back Keaton Mitchell is also a standout, leading the AAC in rushing with 863 yards and producing nine touchdowns with 7.1 yards per carry. East Carolina also has two of the top five receivers in the AAC in Isaiah Winstead and CJ Johnson, and the Pirates are also in the top four of the conference in scoring defense, rushing defense, and yards allowed per rush attempt.

Why Cincinnati can cover

Cincinnati has the vastly superior defense when comparing the two squads this season. The Bearcats are allowing only 21.0 points per game, a top-three mark in the American Athletic Conference, and Cincinnati is No. 2 in the conference in giving up 322.6 total yards per game. The Bearcats are also holding opponents to only 180.9 passing yards per game, with superlative numbers on the margins. Cincinnati leads the AAC in completion rate allowed (53.8%), yards per pass attempt allowed (6.2), sacks created (32), and passer rating allowed (114.0) to opposing passing games.

The Bearcats are also No. 1 in the conference in yards per carry allowed (3.2), and Cincinnati has given up only 11 passing touchdowns all season. Senior linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. keys the defense, and he currently leads the AAC in both tackles (96) and sacks (8.0).

