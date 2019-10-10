Cincinnati vs. Houston odds: 2019 Week 7 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

Get ready for an American Athletic battle as the Houston Cougars and the Cincinnati Bearcats will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at TDECU Stadium. Houston is 2-3 overall and 1-0 at home, while Cincinnati is 4-1 overall and 1-1 on the road. Houston is so-so against the spread this season (3-2) while Cincinnati has been strong (4-1). Cincinnati is ranked No. 25 in the AP polls with its only loss coming to No. 3 Ohio State back on Sept. 7. Meanwhile, Houston is now led by Dana Holgorsen and they've challenged Power Five opponents like Oklahoma and Washington State, but ultimately lost and also lost to Tulane on the road. The Bearcats are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Houston vs. Cincinnati odds, while the over-under is set at 51.5. Before you make any Cincinnati vs. Houston picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 7 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 68-42 on its top-rated college football picks. It also called Georgia (-27.5) covering against Tennessee and California (+21) easily staying within the spread against Oregon last week. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

The model has simulated Houston vs. Cincinnati 10,000 times. The model is leaning under.

The Cougars took their game against North Texas two weeks ago by a final 46-25 score. RB Patrick Carr had a stellar game for Houston as he rushed for 139 yards and three TDs on 16 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Carr has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season. The Cougars have six different ballcarriers who have gained at least 100 yards this year and have used their spread-to-run philosophies to average 253.2 yards on the ground per game.

Last Friday, Cincinnati narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past UCF 27-24. The Cincinnati defense forced four turnovers and had three sacks in that upset win as 3.5-point underdogs. Elijah Ponder had two sacks and Ahmad Gardner had an interception returned for a touchdown in the victory.

The Cincinnati defense forced four turnovers and had three sacks in their upset win over UCF as 3.5-point underdogs.