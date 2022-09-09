Who's Playing

Kennesaw State @ No. 4 Cincinnati

Current Records: Kennesaw State 0-1; Cincinnati 0-1

Last Season Records: Cincinnati 13-1; Kennesaw State 11-2

What to Know

The Kennesaw State Owls are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the Cincinnati Bearcats at 3:30 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Nippert Stadium.

The Owls came up short against the Samford Bulldogs last week, falling 27-17.

Cincinnati came within a touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks last week, but they wound up with a 31-24 loss. No one had a standout game offensively for Cincinnati, but they got scores from TE Leonard Taylor, WR Nick Mardner, and RB Corey Kiner.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Nippert Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Nippert Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.