Cincinnati vs. Marshall odds: 2019 Week 5 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

The Cincinnati Bearcats will take on the Marshall Thundering Hurd at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Marshall is 2-1 overall and 2-0 at home, while Cincinnati is 2-1 overall and 0-1 on the road. Both teams are coming off bye weeks following victories, as Cincinnati downed Miami (Ohio) 35-13 and Marshall edged Ohio 33-31. The Bearcats are 7-2 straight up in their last nine games against a Conference USA opponent. Marshall, meanwhile, is unbeaten in its last five home games. The Bearcats are favored by four points in the latest Marshall vs. Cincinnati odds, while the over-under is set at 47.5. Before you make any Cincinnati vs. Marshall picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning $5,310 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated college football against the spread picks. The model enters Week 5 on a roll, going a blistering 42-18 on its top-rated picks. It also called Notre Dame (+16) covering against Georgia and Auburn (+4) covering against Texas A&M in two of the biggest games in Week 4. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Marshall vs. Cincinnati 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

It was a close one, but the Thundering Herd sidestepped Ohio two weeks ago. Marshall got two touchdown passes from Isaiah Green in the win, giving Green six TD passes on the season. RB Brenden Knox also has 247 rushing yards and four TDs for the Herd this season.

Cincinnati ran circles around Miami (Ohio) in Week 3, piling up 420 rushing yards in the 22-point victory. Bearcats RB Michael Warren II had a stellar game, rushing for 113 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries -- with a 73-yard touchdown run in the third quarter one of the game's highlights.

So who wins Marshall vs. Cincinnati? And which side of the spread has all the value in the simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.