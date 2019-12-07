Cincinnati vs. Memphis: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, AAC Championship Game start time, odds, pick

You couldn't really ask for more from the 2019 AAC Championship Game on Saturday, as the conference title game pitting No. 20 Cincinnati against No. 17 Memphis carries along with it some serious New Year's Six implications. In addition to the postseason storyline surrounding this one, Cincinnati will be out for revenge for its 34-24 Black Friday loss tp Memphis.

In total, this will be the 36th meeting between Memphis and Cincinnati with the Tigers holding a 22-13 lead in the all-time series and a 14-5 record against the Bearcats at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.

Let's take a closer look at the storylines you need to know ahead of this all-important rematch and make some picks both straight up and against the spread.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Dec. 7 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Liberty Bowl -- Memphis, Tennessee

TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN.com

Storylines

Memphis: This is Mike Norvell's third straight AAC West title, but its the program's first 11-win season. In fact, Memphis only has four 10-win seasons ever, and Norvell is responsible for two of them. He and the Tigers are trying to continue marching forward in what has already been a historically great season for coach and program, but it's impossible to frame this game without at least one eye on what the future might hold for both. Novell has long been considered one of the top coaches at the Group of Five level with his name loosely attached as a potential target for Power Five jobs in each of the last few hiring cycles. Will this offseason be when Norvell makes his jump? Will it be to Florida State? Norvell will keep the questions at bay for the time being, but the moment he steps in front of the media after the game -- as a winner or loser -- the questions about his future will be waiting.

Cincinnati: Luke Fickell announced Tuesday that Desmond Ridder will be back in at quarterback after missing the loss to Memphis with an injury. Ridder has played hurt most of the season, and the impact was noticeable, limiting the offense in the team's last couple wins in November. Ben Bryant was able to provide a spark in the downfield passing game against the Tigers, but Ridder has been this team's starter and Fickell clearly wants to give him a chance to lead the Bearcats to the program's first outright conference championship since winning the Big East in 2009.

Now, will the selection committee take injuries into account when judging the Bearcats against other potential conference champions? Boise State appears to be Cincinnati's next biggest obstacle (after Memphis) to reach the Cotton Bowl, and while the Broncos only have one loss, its Mountain West title game foe, Hawaii, isn't ranked while Memphis is a top-20 team. Cincinnati fans are hoping that Ridder's absence in last Friday's loss to Memphis is taken into consideration and the subsequent title game win will propel the Bearcats into the New Year's Six.

But again, they first have to beat Memphis.

Game prediction, picks

This is going to be a very close and competitive game, but it's hard to pick against Memphis in the Liberty Bowl after the Tigers have simply been the better team over the course of the last month. Memphis had its signature win against SMU and has been playing at a high level ever since while Cincinnati has sputtered a bit down the stretch. Lay the points with the Tigers. Pick: Memphis (-9.5)

So which picks can you make with confidence during Championship Week? And which line is way off? Visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $4,000 in profit over the past four seasons.