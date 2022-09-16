The Miami (OH) RedHawks will have another chance to pull off a big upset when they go on the road to face the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday afternoon. Miami came up short in a 37-13 loss to No. 20 Kentucky in Week 1, but it bounced back with a 31-14 win over Robert Morris last week. Cincinnati's season has followed the same pattern, as it lost to No. 19 Arkansas in its opener and responded with a 63-10 win against Kennesaw State in Week 2.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Bearcats are favored by 22 points in the latest Miami vs. Cincinnati odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 51. Before entering any Cincinnati vs. Miami picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,400 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters Week 3 of the 2022 college football season on a 50-41 run on all top-rated college football spread and money-line picks that dates back to 2021. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Miami (OH) vs. Cincinnati. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Cincinnati vs. Miami:

Cincinnati vs. Miami spread: Cincinnati -22

Cincinnati vs. Miami over/under: 51 points

Cincinnati vs. Miami picks: See picks here

Why Miami (OH) can cover

Miami's loss to Kentucky had a deceiving final score, as the RedHawks trailed by just three points at halftime before struggling in the second half. They bounced back with a convincing win over Robert Morris last week, racing out to a 24-7 halftime lead and cruising down the stretch. Starting quarterback Brett Gabbert is out indefinitely, but freshman Aveon Smith completed 14 of 22 passes for 155 yards and three touchdowns in Week 2.

The RedHawks also have a host of running backs who can provide Smith with support, as four players have already reached the 50-yard mark on the ground. Sophomores Kevin Davis and Kenny Tracy are each averaging more than 8.0 yards per carry, while senior wide receiver Mac Hippenhammer has 11 receptions for 137 yards. Miami has won six of its last nine games dating back to last season, so the RedHawks are in good form and will be confident heading into this big opportunity at home.

Why Cincinnati can cover

Cincinnati is undervalued after losing a close game against Arkansas in its season opener. The Bearcats responded from that loss with a 63-10 win over Kennesaw State, easily covering the 30-point spread in the process. Senior quarterback Ben Bryant completed 17 of 20 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns, while freshman running back Myles Montgomery had eight carries for 108 yards and a score.

The Bearcats have been impressive running the ball this season, averaging 5.2 yards per carry. They were dominant against Miami (OH) last season, picking up a 49-14 win as 22.5-point favorites. Cincinnati has covered the spread in four of the last five meetings between these teams and will take apply pressure on Miami's backup quarterback in this game.

How to make Miami (OH) vs. Cincinnati picks

The model has simulated Cincinnati vs. Miami (OH) 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Miami (OH) vs. Cincinnati? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Cincinnati vs. Miami (OH) spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.