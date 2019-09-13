Cincinnati vs. Miami (Ohio): How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Cincinnati (home) vs. Miami (Ohio) (away)

Current Records: Cincinnati 1-1-0; Miami (Ohio) 1-1-0

What to Know

Miami (Ohio) is staring down a pretty large disadvantage in the point spread for Saturday's game. They will head out on the road to face off against Cincinnati at noon on Saturday at Nippert Stadium. The RedHawks should still be feeling good after a big win, while Cincinnati will be looking to right the ship.

After having lost a blowout in their contest two weeks ago against Iowa, the RedHawks were happy to find some success last week. Everything went Miami (Ohio)'s way against Tenn. Tech as they made off with a 48-17 victory. QB Brett Gabbert did work as he punched in 2 rushing TDs and accumulated 152 passing yards.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 42 to nothing, which was the final score in Cincinnati's tilt against Ohio State.

Cincinnati's defeat took them down to 1-1 while Miami (Ohio)'s win pulled them up to 1-1. The Bearcats are 16th worst in the nation in overall touchdowns, with only 3 on the season. The RedHawks have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 15th fewest yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 297 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bearcats are a big 17 point favorite against the RedHawks.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

Cincinnati have won all of the games they've played against Miami (Ohio) in the last five years.