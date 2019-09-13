Cincinnati vs. Miami (Ohio): How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Cincinnati vs. Miami (OH) football game
Who's Playing
Cincinnati (home) vs. Miami (Ohio) (away)
Current Records: Cincinnati 1-1-0; Miami (Ohio) 1-1-0
What to Know
Miami (Ohio) is staring down a pretty large disadvantage in the point spread for Saturday's game. They will head out on the road to face off against Cincinnati at noon on Saturday at Nippert Stadium. The RedHawks should still be feeling good after a big win, while Cincinnati will be looking to right the ship.
After having lost a blowout in their contest two weeks ago against Iowa, the RedHawks were happy to find some success last week. Everything went Miami (Ohio)'s way against Tenn. Tech as they made off with a 48-17 victory. QB Brett Gabbert did work as he punched in 2 rushing TDs and accumulated 152 passing yards.
Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 42 to nothing, which was the final score in Cincinnati's tilt against Ohio State.
Cincinnati's defeat took them down to 1-1 while Miami (Ohio)'s win pulled them up to 1-1. The Bearcats are 16th worst in the nation in overall touchdowns, with only 3 on the season. The RedHawks have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 15th fewest yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 297 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bearcats are a big 17 point favorite against the RedHawks.
Over/Under: 50
Series History
Cincinnati have won all of the games they've played against Miami (Ohio) in the last five years.
- Sep 08, 2018 - Miami (Ohio) 0 vs. Cincinnati 21
- Sep 16, 2017 - Miami (Ohio) 17 vs. Cincinnati 21
- Sep 24, 2016 - Cincinnati 27 vs. Miami (Ohio) 20
- Sep 19, 2015 - Miami (Ohio) 33 vs. Cincinnati 37
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Manziel uniform stolen from Texas A&M
The alleged Manziel jersey thief has been identified by police
-
Week 3: Clemson's test at Syracuse
Breaking down the top storylines ahead of the third week of the 2019 college football season
-
Winless teams likely to go bowling
Nobody wants to start 0-2, but it doesn't mean the season is over when it happens
-
Washington State vs. Houston odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Houston vs. Washington State game 10,000...
-
Boston College vs. Kansas picks, odds
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Kansas vs. Boston College game 10,000...
-
UNC vs. Wake Forest odds, sims, picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of UNC football and just locked in his picks for Friday.