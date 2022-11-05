Who's Playing

Navy @ Cincinnati

Current Records: Navy 3-5; Cincinnati 6-2

What to Know

The Navy Midshipmen have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Navy and the Cincinnati Bearcats will face off in an American Athletic battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Nippert Stadium. The Midshipmen should still be feeling good after a win, while Cincinnati will be looking to get back in the win column.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Navy ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week with a 27-20 victory over the Temple Owls. No one had a standout game offensively for Navy, but they got scores from FB Daba Fofana and FB Anton Hall Jr..

Meanwhile, Cincinnati was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 25-21 to the UCF Knights. One thing working slightly against the Bearcats was the run-of-the-mill game of their most targeted running back, RB Charles McClelland, who rushed for 36 yards on 11 carries.

The Midshipmen are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Navy is now 3-5 while Cincinnati sits at 6-2. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Navy ranks seventh in the nation when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only five on the season. As for the Bearcats, they come into the matchup boasting the third most sacks in the nation at 30.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Nippert Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Nippert Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Bearcats are a big 18.5-point favorite against the Midshipmen, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bearcats slightly, as the game opened with the Bearcats as a 20.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Cincinnati have won two out of their last three games against Navy.