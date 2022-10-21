The No. 21 Cincinnati Bearcats will try to build on their four-game winning streak when they face the SMU Mustangs on Saturday afternoon. Cincinnati lost to Arkansas in its season opener, but it has responded with five consecutive wins. SMU snapped a three-game losing streak with a 40-34 win over Navy last week.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Bearcats are favored by 3.5 points in the latest SMU vs. Cincinnati odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 58.5.

SMU vs. Cincinnati spread: Cincinnati -3.5

SMU vs. Cincinnati over/under: 58.5 points

Why SMU can cover

SMU was able to get back on track last week, snapping its three-game skid with a win over Navy at home. The Mustangs have some extra rest coming into this game, as that win came last Friday. Senior quarterback Tanner Mordecai threw for 336 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Navy, completing 20 of 27 passes.

Mordecai has thrown at least three touchdowns in four of his six games, connecting with senior wide receiver Rashee Rice 49 times for 761 yards and four touchdowns. SMU has scored at least 34 points in all four of its home games, setting the Mustangs up for success on Saturday afternoon. They are 15-3 in their last 18 home games, making them a quality bet as underdogs in this game.

Why Cincinnati can cover

Cincinnati put up a strong fight against then-No. 19 Arkansas in its season opener and has won five straight games since then. The Bearcats have won four of those five games by double digits, including road wins at Miami (Ohio) and Tulsa. They have scored at least 28 points in all five wins, led by senior quarterback Ben Bryant. He has thrown for 1,561 yards and 15 touchdowns, including four against Indiana at the end of September.

Senior running back Charles McClelland has been outstanding as well, rushing for 502 yards and five touchdowns on just 76 carries. The Bearcats had the week off last Saturday to prepare for this game, while SMU had to hold off Navy in a close contest. Cincinnati has won 10 straight conference games and SMU has failed to cover the spread in its last five games.

