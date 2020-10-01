Who's Playing

South Florida @ No. 21 Cincinnati

Current Records: South Florida 1-1; Cincinnati 2-0

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the South Florida Bulls can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will take on the Cincinnati Bearcats at 3:30 p.m. ET at Nippert Stadium after a week off. Cincinnati should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Bulls will be looking to right the ship.

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 52 to nothing, which was the final score in South Florida's tilt against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish last week. South Florida was down 45 to nothing at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Meanwhile, the Bearcats had a touchdown and change to spare in a 24-10 win over the Army West Point Black Knights on Saturday. No one had a standout game offensively for Cincinnati, but they got scores from RB Gerrid Doaks, WR Michael Young Jr., and RB Jerome Ford. One of the most thrilling moments was Doaks' 60-yard TD reception in the fourth quarter.

It was close but no cigar for South Florida as they fell 20-17 to Cincinnati when the two teams previously met in November of last year. Can the Bulls avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Nippert Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Nippert Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bearcats are a big 21-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

South Florida have won three out of their last five games against Cincinnati.