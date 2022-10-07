Who's Playing

South Florida @ No. 24 Cincinnati

Current Records: South Florida 1-4; Cincinnati 4-1

What to Know

This Saturday, the South Florida Bulls are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 38 points per game. The Bulls and the Cincinnati Bearcats will face off in an American Athletic battle at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Nippert Stadium. South Florida has been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Cincinnati and is hoping to record their first victory since Oct. 14 of 2017.

South Florida received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 48-28 to the East Carolina Pirates. South Florida was down 48-21 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Gerry Bohanon put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for three TDs and 261 yards on 27 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 74 yards. Bohanon's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Louisville Cardinals last week.

Cincinnati decided to play defense against itself on Saturday, but the team still came out ahead despite their 114 penalty yards. They were able to grind out a solid win over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, winning 31-21. The squad ran away with 24 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory. Among those leading the charge for the Bearcats was RB Corey Kiner, who rushed for one TD and 106 yards on 12 carries. This was the first time Kiner has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.

The Bulls have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 27.5-point spread they are up against. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 1-3 ATS when expected to lose.

South Florida is now 1-4 while Cincinnati sits at a mirror-image 4-1. Cincinnati is 3-0 after wins this year, and South Florida is 1-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Nippert Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Nippert Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bearcats are a big 27.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Cincinnati have won four out of their last seven games against South Florida.