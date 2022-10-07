The No. 24 Cincinnati Bearcats will try to extend their four-game winning streak when they host the South Florida Bulls on Saturday afternoon. Cincinnati has bounced back from a season-opening loss to Arkansas with four straight double-digit wins, including a 31-21 victory over Tulsa last week. South Florida, meanwhile, is on a three-game losing skid following a blowout loss to East Carolina.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. The Bearcats are favored by 27.5 points in the latest Cincinnati vs. South Florida odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 59.5.

Cincinnati vs. South Florida spread: Cincinnati -27.5

Cincinnati vs. South Florida over/under: 59.5 points

Why Cincinnati can cover

Cincinnati opened the season with a disappointing loss to Arkansas, essentially knocking the Bearcats out of the College Football Playoff race. However, they have responded with four straight blowout wins, racing past Kennesaw State, Miami (Ohio), Indiana and Tulsa. They scored at least 30 points in all four of those victories, while their defense has not allowed more than 24 points since the opener.

Quarterback Ben Bryant has some of the best numbers in the country, throwing for 1,383 yards and 13 touchdowns through five games. Running backs Charles McClelland and Corey Kiner have each gone over 250 rushing yards, giving Cincinnati a balanced offense that is difficult to slow down. Plus, South Florida has lost its last two games by a combined 58 points, giving the Bearcats value on Saturday.

Why South Florida can cover

South Florida has struggled over the past two weeks, but the Bulls also came close to knocking off a ranked Florida team as 23.5-point underdogs three weeks ago. They have scored at least 21 points in games against BYU, Florida and East Carolina, so their offense is capable of putting up points again on Saturday. Quarterback Gerry Bohanon has thrown for 822 yards and rushed for 210 yards this season.

Bohanon's dual-threat ability makes him difficult to slow down, so it will be tough for Cincinnati to win this game by 30 points. The Bearcats are also in a trap spot on the schedule with games at SMU and UCF coming up. They have failed to cover the spread in seven consecutive games against South Florida.

