An AAC battle is on tap with the No. 19 Tulane Green Wave (9-2) going on the road to play the No. 22 Cincinnati Bearcats (9-2) on Friday afternoon. This matchup is huge with both teams tied for first in the conference standings. Tulane bounced back from its 38-31 loss to UCF in a major way last week, blowing out SMU 59-24. Cincinnati is on a three-game win streak, defeating Temple 23-3 in its last outing on Nov. 19. Tulane is 9-2 against the spread, while Cincinnati is 3-7-1 ATS in 2022.

Kickoff from Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati is set for noon ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Bearcats as 1-point favorites in the latest Tulane vs. Cincinnati odds, while the over/under for total points is 46. Before making any Cincinnati vs. Tulane picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Tulane vs. Cincinnati and just revealed its picks and CFB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several college football odds and trends for Cincinnati vs. Tulane:

Tulane vs. Cincinnati spread: Bearcats -1

Tulane vs. Cincinnati Over-Under: 46 points

Tulane vs. Cincinnati money line: Bearcats -110, Green Wave -110

TUL: Green Wave are 6-0 ATS in their last six road games

CIN: Bearcats are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 Friday games

Tulane vs. Cincinnati picks: See picks here



Why Cincinnati can cover

The Bearcats have one of the most complete defenses in the conference. This unit plays with the utmost confidence and flies around the field. They head into the game ranked third in the conference in scoring (19.5), first in total defense (323.5), fourth in rushing yards allowed (134.9), and second in passing yards allowed (188.6). Senior linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. is an anchor for this group.

Pace Jr. has been a quick and instinctive force, quickly diagnosing the play. The Ohio native is able to get into the backfield and cause havoc. He leads the team in tackles (106) and sacks (8). Senior safety Ja'von Hicks is a stable defender on the backend. Hicks has excellent ball skills and owns a tall frame (6'2). The Ohio native logged 52 total tackles, four pass deflections and two interceptions.

Why Tulane can cover

The Green Wave offense is capable of being electric and explosive. They have plenty of playmakers who can produce chunk plays. Tulane is currently sixth in total offense (419.1), third in rushing (189.7), and fourth in scoring (35.1). Junior quarterback Michael Pratt is at the helm and has shown his willingness to put his body on the line but has taken a jump as a passer.

The Florida native stands tall in the pocket and delivers darts across the field. Pratt is completing 65% of his throws for 2,220 yards with 20 passing touchdowns and only four interceptions. Additionally, he has 317 rushing yards and another nine scores. Last week, he recorded 211 total scrimmage yards and six total touchdowns.

How to make Tulane vs. Cincinnati picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 54 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Tulane vs. Cincinnati? And which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.