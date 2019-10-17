Cincinnati vs. Tulsa live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

No. 21 Cincinnati (home) vs. Tulsa (away)

Current Records: Cincinnati 5-1-0; Tulsa 2-4-0

What to Know

Get ready for an American Athletic battle as Cincinnati and Tulsa will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Nippert Stadium. Cincinnati is currently enjoying a four-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

The Bearcats had enough points to win and then some against Houston on Saturday, taking their contest 38-23. QB Desmond Ridder was slinging it as he passed for 263 yards and three TDs on 24 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Ridder's 75-yard TD bomb to WR Rashad Medaris in the first quarter.

Tulsa was out to avenge their 37-29 defeat to Navy from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. Tulsa ended up on the wrong side of a painful 45-17 walloping at Navy's hands. Tulsa was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 28-3.

Cincinnati is the favorite in this one, with an expected 17-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

The Bearcats were close but not close enough when the teams last met three seasons ago as they fell 40-37 to the Golden Hurricane. Maybe the Bearcats will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Nippert Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Nippert Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bearcats are a big 17-point favorite against the Golden Hurricane.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

Cincinnati and Tulsa both have one win in their last two games.