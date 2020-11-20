An American Athletic battle is on tap Saturday between the UCF Knights and the No. 7 Cincinnati Bearcats at 3:30 p.m. ET at Bounce House. UCF is 5-2 overall and 2-1 at home, while Cincinnati is 7-0 overall and 1-0 on the road. The Knights are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games as an underdog.

The Bearcats, meanwhile, are 5-0 against the spread when playing a team with a winning record. The favorite is also 4-1 against the spread in the series' last five games. The Bearcats are favored by 5.5-points in the latest UCF vs. Cincinnati odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 64.5. Before you make any Cincinnati vs. UCF picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,900 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 39-21 on top-rated picks through 11 weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $1,000 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cincinnati vs. UCF. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds from William Hill Sportsbook and trends for UCF vs. Cincinnati:

Cincinnati vs. UCF spread: Bearcats -5.5

Cincinnati vs. UCF over-under: 64.5 points

Cincinnati vs. UCF money line: Bearcats -210, Knights +175

What you need to know about Cincinnati



The unbeaten Bearcats are on a roll in their last four games, averaging a scoring margin of 46-13 in victories over SMU, Memphis, Houston and East Carolina. In that same span, Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder has posted two triple-digit rushing games -- running for 398 yards and nine touchdowns -- and completed 71.4 percent of his 105 pass attempts for 886 yards and eight touchdowns against only two interceptions.

Cincinnati's defense has held opponents to just 12.4 points, which ranks third nationally, and allows just 300.9 yards per game. The Bearcats have also fared well against the spread, covering the number in five of their last six outings.

What you need to know about UCF

The Knights have won three straight games after dropping back-to-back outings to Tulsa and Memphis, and they're averaging a robust 44.3 points per game in the winning streak. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who threw for 601 yards against Memphis, has piled up 1,018 yards and nine touchdowns with no interceptions in wins over Tulane, Houston, and Temple. Gabriel leads the nation with 396.3 passing yards per game, and has thrown for 23 touchdowns against only two interceptions.

The Knights will also enter Saturday's showdown confident they can pull off the upset. That's because UCF is 19-1 in its last 20 games at home. UCF has also won 12 of its last 13 games played in November.

How to make Cincinnati vs. UCF picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, and it also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Cincinnati vs. UCF? And which side of the spread cashes in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the UCF vs. Cincinnati spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up almost $3,900 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.