Cincinnati vs. UCLA: How to watch NCAAF online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Cincinnati (home) vs. UCLA (away)

Last Season Records: Cincinnati 11-2-0; UCLA 3-9-0;

What to Know

UCLA and Cincinnati will face off at 7 p.m. ET Aug. 29 at Nippert Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. Coming off of an uninspired 3-9 last-season record, UCLA has set their aspirations higher this season. On the other hand, Cincinnati ended up 11-2 last year and capped things off with a win over Virginia Tech in the Military Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season.

The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect, or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Nippert Stadium, Ohio

Nippert Stadium, Ohio TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $42.95

Odds

The Bearcats are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Bruins.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearcats as a 3.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

Cincinnati won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.

Sep 01, 2018 - UCLA 17 vs. Cincinnati 26

Weather

The current forecast: passing clouds, with a temperature of 81 degrees.