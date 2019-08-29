Cincinnati vs. UCLA: How to watch NCAAF online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Cincinnati vs. UCLA football game
Who's Playing
Cincinnati (home) vs. UCLA (away)
Last Season Records: Cincinnati 11-2-0; UCLA 3-9-0;
What to Know
UCLA and Cincinnati will face off at 7 p.m. ET Aug. 29 at Nippert Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. Coming off of an uninspired 3-9 last-season record, UCLA has set their aspirations higher this season. On the other hand, Cincinnati ended up 11-2 last year and capped things off with a win over Virginia Tech in the Military Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season.
The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect, or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Nippert Stadium, Ohio
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $42.95
Odds
The Bearcats are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Bruins.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearcats as a 3.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 56
Series History
Cincinnati won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 01, 2018 - UCLA 17 vs. Cincinnati 26
Weather
The current forecast: passing clouds, with a temperature of 81 degrees.
