Cincinnati freshman offensive lineman Jeremiah Kelly has died at the age of 18, the school announced Tuesday. Kelly died unexpectedly at his residence on Tuesday. The school did not disclose the cause of death.

"The Bearcats football family is heartbroken by the sudden loss of this outstanding young man," Cincinnati coach Scott Satterfield said in a statement. "In the short time Jeremiah has spent with our team, he has made a real impact, both on the field and in our locker room. My prayers are with the Kelly family and those who had the pleasure of knowing Jeremiah."

Kelly was a three-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting cycle according to 247Sports. He committed to Cincinnati over fellow in-state program Akron. Kelly helped Avon (Ohio) High School finish with a perfect 16-0 record, which included a win in the state championship game last fall.

The Avon, Ohio, native was an early enrolee at Cincinnati and practiced with the team in the spring.

"We've suffered a heartbreaking loss today," Cincinnati athletic director John Cunningham said in the same statement. "All of us at UC send our love and prayers to the Kelly family and we will do everything that we can to support them and our Bearcats student-athletes in the difficult days and weeks ahead."