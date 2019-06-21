Clark Phillips III announcement time: Ohio State, Notre Dame vying for prized recruit

Clark Phillips III is ready to make his college decision. The four-star corner out of La Habra, California, is down to two schools and will make his commitment official with an announcement on CBS Sports HQ at 3 p.m. ET. He is expected to decide between Ohio State and Notre Dame.

Phillips is a 5-foot-10, 178-pounder who is the No. 46 overall player and No. 4 cornerback in the class of 2020. He posted a 4.54 40-yard dash, 34.8-inch vertical and a 4.26 shuttle run in February in a regional camp for The Opening. He had 26 tackles and seven interceptions as a sophomore in 2017, and 18 tackles and two picks during his junior season. He also saw time as a receiver in 2018, catching 54 passes for 1,210 yards and 19 touchdowns.

According to 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins, Phillips compares favorably to another player in the state -- Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Casey Hayward.

"[Phillips] has a strong build and plays with a bulldog mentality," Biggins wrote in his scouting report. [He] doesn't have great length but makes up for it with a physical style of play and advanced technique. [He's] more quick than fast but has improved his long speed over the last year and is better able to turn and run with the fastest receivers. His improved burst and explosiveness shows up on the offensive side of the ball at receiver where he showed his ability to out run a defense and be dynamic after the catch. [He] has excellent ball skills and really improved in his ability to make a play on the ball without interfering. He's an extremely competitive player who loves the challenge of taking on another team's best receiver. [He] is physical in the run game and does a nice job getting off blocks and making a tackle."