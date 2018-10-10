Class of 2019 recruit Shilo Sanders, son of Deion, receives Florida State offer

Deion Sanders was an All-American corner for Florida State in the late 1980s

Florida State's latest offer for the class of 2019 has a very familiar last name and a strong tie to the program. On Tuesday evening, Shilo Sanders, the son of Seminoles great Deion Sanders, announced that he received a scholarship offer from Florida State. 

"To me, it's extremely a blessing to have the same opportunity my father had and to potentially have the opportunity to carry on his legacy," Shilo told ESPN

Sanders is a three-star cornerback prospect from Trinity Christian School in Cedar Hill, Texas. He already has major offers from Georgia, Oregon and South Carolina

Deion Sanders, of course, was an All-American corner for Florida State in the 1980s, where he won the Jim Thorpe Award in 1988. Sanders' No. 2 is also retired by the program. "Primetime" also had a Hall of Fame career in the NFL, where he was a two-time Super Bowl champion, an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and the league's Defensive Player of the Year in 1994. 

