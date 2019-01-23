Class of 2019 recruit Shilo Sanders, son of Deion Sanders, commits to South Carolina

The South Carolina Gamecocks got a commitment from the son of a legend Tuesday night when Shilo Sanders, the son of former NFL Pro Bowl cornerback and MLB outfielder Deion Sanders, committed to play football with coach Will Muschamp in a video on his Twitter account.

Sanders is a three-star defensive back from Cedar Hill, Texas, in the class of 2019. He chose the Gamecocks over offers from several high-profile programs including Florida State, Georgia, Nebraska, Oregon and Tennessee.

The 6-foot, 185-pounder from Trinity Christian School had 19 tackles and five interceptions as a senior in 2018. He made an official visit to South Carolina during the 2018 season, and made a surprise unofficial visit last weekend. Sanders commented on the atmosphere at South Carolina following his official visit for the Texas A&M game.

"All I was thinking was it would be great to play in front a crowd like that, an atmosphere with all the energy and the crowd like that," he said, according to 247Sports. "A guy like me, I think they'll love that, because I've got some swag to me."

Swag, of course, runs in the family. His father is a two-time Super Bowl champion, had 53 career interceptions and scored 22 total touchdowns as a defender, returner and wide receiver. He played for four Major League Baseball franchises -- the New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds (twice) and San Francisco Giants. His best season came with the Braves in 1992, when he batted .304, stole 26 bases and hit 14 triples for the National League champions.

The younger Sanders gives South Carolina 21 commits in the class of 2019. The Gamecocks are ranked No. 21 in the 247Sports Composite Rankings heading into traditional National Signing Day on Feb. 6.