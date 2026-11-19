Clemson's loss to Georgia Tech was another frustrating chapter in the era of Dabo Swinney, who hasn't adapted to the modern landscape of college athletics. Disappointment was palpable at Memorial Stadium, and athletic director Graham Neff admitted it was the worst atmosphere of his tenure.

Neff has been at Clemson since 2013, starting as associate athletic director before being promoted to athletic director in 2022. In an interview with Tiger Illustrated, Neff said the product on the field and in the stadium overall left a lot to be desired.

"That was the most frustrated and disappointed atmosphere and feel within the stadium that I've experienced," Neff said. "And I think that would be consistent with most of the Clemson family that was there. And it was really hard. It's hard to be a part of that, and to feel that.

"What was transpiring on the field, with the injuries and dynamics of the game, in addition to all the other aspects in and around the stadium - the product on the field matters. The product in the stadium matters."

The groans and complaints from fans don't just emanate from anonymous internet trolls. Neff said real-life fans have expressed disdain for the overall Clemson football experience.

"We hear it," he said. "Not just stuff on social media, but fan feedback that we solicit at the games."

The growing frustration amongst the fan base, which has clearly resonated with Neff, is at odds with the optimism that Swinney presents when faced with criticismr about the overall direction of the team.

Swinney doubles down

During his weekly press conference on Tuesday, Swinney doubled down on his long-term vision for the program. Swinney predicted another national title for the Tigers during his tenure and pointed to his overall track record as reason to believe that will happen.

"Coach Swinney is gonna win another national championship," Swinney said. "... Little rough patch right here, but I'll work through it. If you don't believe in me, that's fine. I got 18 years of reasons why to believe. If you're gonna decide whether or not to believe in me after two seasons, that's fine."

The issue is that Swinney won those national titles before NIL and the transfer portal were big factors in roster building. At the time, Clemson was bringing in elite recruiting classes without having to worry about major roster turnover every offseason.

In the modern era, Swinney has eschewed the transfer portal and made some head-scratching staff decisions. The latest was hiring Chad Morris as offensive coordinator, despite the fact that he hadn't worked in that role since 2020. Instead of looking toward the future, Swinney reached into his past for answers, and it backfired.

In something of a departure from Swinney's philosophy, Neff told Tiger Illustrated that "what drives winning is different now." The Clemson AD added that the school will have to "continue to adapt in all aspects of the landscape."

Neff asserted that his commitment to getting Clemson football back on track is unwavering.

"The change has been significant in the last five years, and our mindset needs to be that in the next five years it's going to continue to change significantly," Neff said. "That's being all-in. That's my job for Clemson football, but honestly for all of our sports."

The question for the Tigers is their coach's ability to adapt. There's a chance Clemson finishes the regular season at 6-6, and 8-4 is the best possible outcome.

The program is behind the eight ball in its approach to the transfer portal and NIL, and high school recruiting has slipped. Those things must change — one way or another — if the Tigers are going to be contenders on the national stage once again.