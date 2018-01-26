Clemson AD prepared for Alabama to try to lure Dabo Swinney back to Tuscaloosa

What Alabama might do when coach Nick Saban hangs up the headset has been the subject of speculation for years, and the first name that always comes up is Clemson coach Dabo Swinney.

For good reason. The coach of the Tigers walked on and won a national championship at Alabama in 1992, has led the Tigers to three straight College Football Playoff appearances (all of which included games against the Crimson Tide) and topped Saban to win the 2016 national title.

Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich feels like he's in a good spot to retain Swinney even if Alabama asks him to come "home."

"I certainly hope that we've been able to demonstrate to Dabo that you can get to the highest level right here at Clemson, and he's been able to do that," Radakovich said, according to The State. "So there's so many positives about the university. We have a great Board of Trustees. We have an incredible president. We have some alignment going there that has allowed us to do our job, and I think that you don't find that everywhere, but we have it here. I think that's a big X factor."

Swinney was the second-highest paid coach in the country last season after bonuses ($8,526,800) behind Saban, who hauled in a whopping $11,132,000 after claiming the national title, according to the USA Today coaching salary database.

Will it happen?

Swinney has been asked about this quite a bit -- especially after successfully building Clemson into a national power.

"I've always said 'You never say never,' because you have no idea what the dynamics are going to be," Swinney said at the 22:00 mark of the Herbstreit and Fitzsimmons podcast in September. "Ten years from now, Alabama may call me and want me to come to Alabama, and the Clemson people may hate me at that point. I don't know. I may have a terrible president or a terrible AD. There's dynamics that can change. I'm always just focused on being great where I'm at and blooming where I'm planted."

He even referenced the fact that his dream was to be on the other sideline while addressing the media prior to the showdown between the Tigers and Crimson Tide in the Sugar Bowl national semifinal following the 2017 season.

"I would have never imagined anything like this," he said of coaching in a game as prestigious as the Sugar Bowl. "I would imagine maybe being on the Alabama side, because that's kind of how I grew up and spent 13 years in Tuscaloosa and was a part of two Sugar Bowls, but never in my wildest dreams."

It seems like Radakovich knows Swinney's phone will ring at some point, with Alabama representatives on the other end hoping to lure the Pelham native "home." It's not a matter of if, it's a matter of when.

"That's not something that I think about every night when my head hits the pillow, but certainly whether it's in football or basketball or baseball or any of our sports, as an AD you have to be ready for some of those things that may come down the path," he said, according to The State.

I wrote back in September that Swinney should stick around at his current gig, because he's directly responsible for building the program back to where it is today, and did it his own way. But he'll have a choice to make, and following in Saban's footsteps might be too much to pass up.

Either way, it's a rich man's problem -- figuratively and literally.