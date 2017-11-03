Clemson at NC State: Prediction, pick, odds, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Any championship season is going to be filled with "what if's" that dissipate like the morning fog once the trophy gets hoisted at the end of the season. Clemson fans in Death Valley when NC State lined up for a 33-yard field goal on Oct. 15, 2016 would likely rather not relive that moment, because it feels like that straight-on shot as a game-winner goes through the uprights in any other universe.

But it didn't, and Clemson's title march continued after defeating NC State 24-17 in overtime. NC State had entered the game coming off a win against Notre Dame but went on to lose its next three after the close, crushing loss. After standing toe-to-toe with the eventual champs a year ago, NC State welcomes the Tigers to Raleigh with revenge on their minds.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 4 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh, North Carolina

TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN

Storylines

Clemson: After losing at Syracuse earlier this season, there is no margin for error for Clemson's playoff hopes. A loss to NC State would not only drop Clemson back in the playoff rankings, it would likely cede control of the ACC Atlantic Division. Bouncing back from a loss to Pitt to win the national title in 2016 has established a standard that the Tigers -- like Ohio State in 2014 or Alabama in 2015 -- can rebound from a regular season loss early in the season and reach the peak in college football. But that loss has come and gone, and now the next two weeks (at NC State, vs. Florida State on Nov. 11) will test whether the 2017 Tigers will get a chance to set up Alabama-Clemson III.

NC State: A few years ago, Dave Doeren had one of the most inexperienced football teams in the ACC. In 2017, that group of freshman and redshirt freshman has grown into one of the best teams in the ACC, and Doeren is putting together one of the best coaching jobs of his career by turning the Wolfpack into an ACC title contender. Losing to South Carolina in the season opener tempered preseason expectations and losing at Notre Dame last week set NC State back in the College Football Playoff race, but a huge home win against the Tigers -- avenging that 2016 loss -- would set the Wolfpack up for a run at the program's first ACC title since 1979.

Prediction

NC State has the best collection of skill position talent that Clemson has faced thus far in 2017, and yes that includes the likes of Auburn, Virginia Tech and Louisville. With Nyheim Hines cleared to play at full speed, it's difficult to see N.C. State not being able to stand toe-to-toe with the Tigers in front of a rowdy home crowd at Carter-Finley Stadium. Pick: Wolfpack +7.5



