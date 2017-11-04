Clemson at NC State score: Tigers survive scare, keep road to the playoffs alive

While Ohio State and Penn State saw its College Football Playoff hopes crushed in upset losses, Clemson avoided joining that group with a hard-fought win at NC State.

The Tigers fell behind early but battled back behind a stellar showing from their defense in the second half. Brent Venables' group limited the Wolfpack to 46 yards of offense in the third quarter and took control of the game down the stretch.

The biggest key for Clemson, and the biggest difference between this game and the road loss at Syracuse earlier this year, was Kelly Bryant. The Tigers quarterback was not only healthy, but he was the closer as a rushing threat with 20 carries for 88 yards and two scores on the ground.

Instead of suffering a second loss and losing control of the ACC Atlantic, Clemson was able to lean on its defense and quarterback to keep its national championship hopes alive.