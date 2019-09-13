Clemson at Syracuse: Prediction, pick, odds, point spread, line, football game, kickoff time, preview

No. 1 Clemson hits the road this week as it returns to the site of its last regular season loss for what many assumed heading into the season would be one of the Tigers' toughest tests in conference play.

Then-quarterback Kelly Bryant left that game with a concussion as Syracuse jumped out to an early lead and never gave it up en route to a 27-24 upset win that served as a warning sign to the rest of the ACC that Dino Babers and the Orange were starting to figure each other out. Then the veterans that helped Babers build the program up went on to win 10 games in 2018, making Syracuse a trendy pick to finish No. 2 in the ACC Atlantic and maybe even the entire ACC behind the national champion Tigers.

But the storylines for this division showdown have changed since the preseason, due in part to a disappointing start from Syracuse that included an inconsistent offensive performance in a 24-0 win against Liberty and a woeful defensive performance in a 63-20 loss to Maryland. The Orange have yet to play a home game and have sold out The Dome for the contest, but the expectations are much different given that loss to the Terps in Week 2.

Storylines

Clemson: Texas A&M did a good job of making life difficult for Clemson on offense, starting with slowing down Travis Etienne and the rushing attack. The Tigers were able to strike early and remain effective thanks to Trevor Lawrence and perhaps one of the best wide receiver rooms in the country, but getting that ground game going will be important against a Syracuse defense that last year feasted on opponents in third-and-long situations. Both Bryant and Trevor Lawrence have been knocked out of the game in consecutive seasons when these two play one another, so avoiding those obvious pass rush situations seems key to preventing another situation where Chase Brice is called on to keep the Tigers' title hopes alive.

Syracuse: It's a long season, but it really feels like we're going to bend one way or the other with this Syracuse team after Saturday night. The Orange don't need to win the game to change their trajectory, but with a sold out crowd on their side, it would be beneficial for the team's overall confidence to prove to everyone (including themselves) that last week was the outlier and this year's team belongs back on that upper tier of ACC teams. It's not just quarterback Eric Dungey that's been missed recently, but handfuls of juniors and seniors that helped establish the identity in the locker room. This game can either be a unifying challenge or one that causes fractures for a team that has so far fallen short of preseason expectations.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 14 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: The Dome -- Syracuse, New York

TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN.com

Game prediction, picks

I was one of the many to buy in on Syracuse as a program on the rise and label them a top-25 team heading into the season. I'm willing to consider the odd start with two straight road games as a potential limiting factor in the Orange's performance so far this season, but if that's the case we need to see Syracuse's best game on Saturday night. If not, Clemson could make it ugly. Pick: Syracuse (+27.5)

So what picks can you make with confidence in Week 3, and which national title contender gets a huge scare? Visit SportsLine to see which college football teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,500 in profit over the past four seasons.